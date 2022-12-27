Steyning Jazz Club’s new 2023 season opens on Friday, January 6 with the internationally acclaimed clarinettist Adrian Cox – “a musician at the top of his game”, they promise.

Adrian Cox

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Adrian is a leading exponent in the New Orleans idiom and has a rich knowledge of the history of the city and its most recognised clarinet figures.

"As a performer, Adrian has the ability to engage with his audience with an unrivalled feel for the music which, combined with his virtuosic technique, has led him to wide critical acclaim, including Time Out declaring him ‘London’s most charismatic reeds man.’

"Joined by Joe Webb, piano; Shane Forbes, drums; Tom Farmer, bass, they play the music inspired by these great New Orleans musicians.

“The band has toured extensively, with concerts across Europe and at Dizzy’s Club in New York, presenting their tribute to jazz clarinet legend Edmond Hall. Adrian’s previous album, Profoundly Blue, was nominated, and came close to winning, the Parliamentary Jazz Awards 2019 (Best Jazz Album).

“As a band they play as one, seamlessly creating an often orchestral voice, their unique sound now unmistakable.

"Adrian continues to be one of the most in-demand musicians on the jazz scene today and has played and recorded with many of the very best, alongside Wynton Marsalis at the Barbican in London and the Lincoln Center, New York, Guy Barker, Paloma Faith and the late Dr John to name but a few.”

Colin added: “This meeting opens our new 2023 season and is our membership renewal evening.

"Doors open early at 7pm so join us in a free glass of fine wine and renew your membership for the coming year: annual membership is £15 providing a greatly reduced admission charge of £10 for all subsequent 2023 concerts.

"The bar is provided by Riverside Brewery, and the show begins at 8pm.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ.