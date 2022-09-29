Steyning Jazz Club presents Spats Langham

Spats Langham

They will be at the club on Friday, October 7.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Thomas ‘Spats’ Langham spent his childhood in Buxton and, inspired by his grandfather, started playing the ukulele as soon as his fingers were big enough, followed by the banjo at the aged of ten.

"By 14 he was appearing with the Hot Spa Stompers and Ged Hones Dixie Boys, who encouraged him to start guitar.

“With the loss of the outstanding pianist, Keith Nichols, in January 2021, remembered for his peerless interpretation of ragtime and Fats Waller style stride piano, these Spats Five Nickels musicians have come together to keep his memory and music alive with jazz from the period played with the utmost authenticity and virtuosity.”

The band features: Spats Langham and Martin Wheatley, guitars/banjos; Michael McQuaid and Trevor Whiting, reeds; Richard Pite, tuba, bass and drums.

“Martin Wheatley is a versatile musician who specialises in banjo music from the Ragtime era to the 1920s. Two of the finest vintage reeds players in the country are Michael McQuaid and Trevor Whiting.

“Whiting initially learnt tenor horn in a school brass band, but at the age of eleven heard recordings of New Orleans clarinetist Sidney Bechet and immediately decided to switch instruments, taking up clarinet and saxophone.

“Richard Pite is a drummer who has specialised in the jazz styles of the 20s and 30s. He also runs the Jazz Repertory Company which presents several concerts every year in London, celebrating the great music and musicians of jazz history.”

The bar is provided by Riverside Brewery, doors open at 7.15pm and the show begins at 8pm.

Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ.