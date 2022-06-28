Steyning Jazz Club welcomes The Nat Steele Quartet

Nat Steel

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Nat Steele is a jazz vibraphone player described by Clark Tracey as one of the best vibes players this country has ever produced.

"Nat makes an eagerly awaited return to Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, July 1 with his ever popular Portrait of the Modern Jazz Quartet, playing his own swinging take on the music of the iconoclastic MJQ, featuring some familiar and not-so-familiar tunes and arrangements taken from the MJQ songbook.

“Joining Nat are the pianist Gabriel Latchin; Italian bassist Dario di Lecce; and the ever-swinging Steve Brown on drums. So expect lots of swing mixed with a soupçon of classical influences.

“The quartet has regularly featured at the Late, Late show at Ronnie Scott’s and, as a result, Nat has been gathering accolades in heaps with fulsome words from the likes of Benny Green, Joe Locke, Jason Marsalis, Harold Mabern and Eric Alexander; an awesome reputation which seems unbounded, with Rebecca Franks (BBC Music Magazine) referring to Nat as a refreshing treat for the ears.

“Nat has his own unique approach to improvisation, particularly focusing on melodic interpretation over chordal playing, a technique engendering his irresistible musical swing.

“He has travelled the UK with his quartet and played alongside high-profile players such as Pete Long, Georgina Jackson, Allison Neale and others.

"Not so long ago he completed a tour of eastern Canada, performing in Ottawa, Montreal and three nights at the great Jazz Bistro in Toronto, as well as giving a very well received masterclass to undergraduate jazz students at the University of Toronto.”

Colin added: “The bar service provided at the club, by Riverside Brewery, remains excellent, serving a wide range of drinks.”

“Doors open at 7.15pm, concert begins at 8.00pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ.