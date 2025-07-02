Steyning's Bea Bastida to Release Debut EP Solace

Exclusive grassroots preview at The Yellow Book Bar set for 18 July

Singer-songwriter Bea Bastida will release her debut E.P. Solace on 22 August 2025—a deeply personal three-track indie-pop offering shaped by heartbreak, recovery, and the city’s vibrant grassroots music scene.

Aged just 19, Bea is already capturing attention beyond the south coast. A graduate of Steyning Grammar School and a regular on the open mic circuit, she crowdfunded the project with the support of over 60 backers in six countries, raising £6,000 to record at Homeward Recording Company.

Solace was co-produced by Grammy-winning producer Pete Smith and Brighton sound artist Simon Janes, known for his work in ambient storytelling and vocal-driven production.

Bea at Homeward Recording Company, Brighton

The EP features “Wreckage,” “Cracks in a Wall” and “Secret,” blending intimate lyrics with delicate, stripped-back arrangements. The songs reflect Bea’s own experiences with homecoming, love, and recovery from an eating disorder.

“There’s something gently disarming about Bea’s writing,” says Janes. “She doesn’t just tell a story—she lives in it. The way she delivers these songs feels both haunted and hopeful.”

Bea first found her feet at grassroots venues across Sussex, including Brighton’s The Southern Belle and The Argyle Arms, before going on to perform in Madrid, Montpellier, Plymouth and New York City. Earlier this year, she launched Solace in New York, a social mini-series in which she sat on a Manhattan windowsill, sharing quiet reflections and the emotional stories behind each track.

“The grassroots community, and the support I received from Maisie Peters, gave me the confidence I needed to record this E.P.,” Bea says. “Knowing that such an influential singer comes from my former school is so inspiring.”

Bea announces the release of her debut E.P. on 22nd of August

To thank her backers, Bea will preview the EP with an exclusive acoustic show listening on 18 July at The Yellow Book Bar, one of Brighton’s most beloved grassroots venues. The event will feature stripped-back live performances of the tracks and a Q&A.

With recent features in The Argus, Sussex World and The Brighton Journal, and a growing community of listeners on social media, Bea Bastida is a name to watch among Sussex’s emerging voices.