Street celebration of music and art to round off Worthing Festival, featuring fundraising pizza box art exhibition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Painters and designers are lined up for the fundraising effort at The Brooksteed, volunteering their time to create art using a pizza box as a base.
The end results will be auctioned off to raise money towards replacing the community defibrillator in South Farm Road, outside the pub.
David Villiers, manager at The Brooksteed, said: "We want it to be a celebration of Worthing for the last day of the festival. We will have up to 30 artists' works and we will exhibit them at the pub for a couple of weeks, then auction them live.
"Local artists already signed up include Natalie Reilly from Thirteen Scorpios and painter Gary Goodman, and +39 Pizza on the Road is kindly providing the pizza boxes.
"We have said they can do what they want, they can create work using their own style. The boxes will be provided completely flat so they could use it like that if they want, or make it up into a frame, or cut out bits.
"Everyone we have talked to is completely different in their style and they all sell their work, so it will be a high standard."
The art exhibition will be part of a tap takeover weekend with Little Monster Brewery, culminating in Brookfest on Sunday, June 23, with music and street food.
The portion of South Farm Road between Pavilion Road and Henty Road will be closed for the event.
David said: "This is a big event for the closing day of the Worthing Festival and guitarist Phil Dean is curating the music. The road will be closed and there will be music during the afternoon, with a gazebo and food vendors.
"The tap takeover starts on the Friday and the pub will be open normal hours through the weekend, with last orders at 5.30pm on the Sunday."
The pizza box art exhibition will be launching on June 23 and the date for the live auction will be announced shortly.