Student showcase competition for Chichester Music Society

Spokeswoman Cyndy Kennett said: “Louisa Logdon is a Master’s Music Performance student specialising in the flute. She has a particular interest in gypsy folk music of Hungary and will be performing Doppler Hungarian Pastoral Fantasy Op. 26, accompanied by Susan Legg.

“Kim Woodley, violinist, will be graduating with a degree in BMus performance within a few months, then continuing her studies in Chichester for a Masters degree. She has chosen to perform the first movement of Spring Song Violin Sonata No 5 Op24 by Beethoven and Romanian Folk Dances 4,4 and 6 by Bela Bartok.

“Jade Batson recently graduated the BMus (Hons) Vocal Performance course with a First class and is currently on Advanced Performance. Se will be singing songs by Amy Beach, Herbert Howells, Ivor Novello and Bizet.

Chichester

“Scott Bently is a guitarist in his final year of the Jazz Performance course at Chichester University and has played with many accomplished UK jazz musicians and made his first international debut in the USA. Scott Bently is joined in his trio by Rich Carter on Drums and Nick Reynolds, Bass. They will play See you around by Scott Bently and If I Were A Bell by Frank Loesser which he has arranged for jazz guitar.

“The beautiful Steinway piano will be played by Crystal Corkish who has been National Young Musician finalist three years in a row and awarded a Gold four years in a row at the National Children’s Festival of the Arts. She will play a varied repertoire of pieces by Chopin, Haydn, Piazzolla and Scriabin .

“Chris Fowell, is studying Musical Theatre and cabaret performance, graduating this year. He will perform a variety of songs including Cry Me A River by Arthur Hamilton and Stars (Les Miserables) composed by Claude-Michel Schönberg in 1980.”

Tickets £15 from www.ticketsource.co.uk. Details of Chichester Music society membership:

www.chichestermusicsociety.org.uk.

