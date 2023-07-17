NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Success for Peacehaven Community Summer Fair

Saturday, July 8, saw the biggest event of the Peacehaven Calendar – the Community Summer Fair, hosted by Peacehaven Town Council.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:34 BST

The fair brought together almost 80 stalls, a fun-fair, food and drink, a dog show, and a brilliant arena schedule supported by seven local groups keeping visitors entertained with dancing and music throughout the event.

Despite a short burst of rain half-way through the event, spirits weren’t dampened and the fun carried on, with around 3,500 people estimated to have attended throughout the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Fair was opened by Councillor David Seabrook, Mayor of Peacehaven, who said “Our event is for the local community, so we were delighted to welcome so many residents at Centenary Park on Saturday. It was fantastic to bring together the diverse local talent in the area and give them a platform to showcase all they do and all that goes on in our wonderful Town.”

Most Popular
    Success for Peacehaven Community Summer Fair. Photo: Peacehaven Town CouncilSuccess for Peacehaven Community Summer Fair. Photo: Peacehaven Town Council
    Success for Peacehaven Community Summer Fair. Photo: Peacehaven Town Council
    Read More
    New restaurant and sports facilities coming to Sussex promenade in £10 million r...

    This year also saw the first time that there has been no onsite parking for visitors to the fair (except for blue badge holders); a move intended to encourage sustainable methods of travel to the fair, reduce the environmental impact of the event, as well as giving people a chance to see more of Peacehaven and what it has to offer (including some local businesses, parks, green spaces, and stunning views).

    It also helped to keep staffing costs down on the day by significantly reducing stewarding in the car park, and less moving vehicles on site helped to ensure the Health and Safety of everyone attending.

    Visitors to the fair also embraced the sustainable theme – not just from leaving the car at home, but also by using refillable water bottles (making use of the water refill stations), and taking their litter home with them – the post event litter pick yielded less than a single bin bag full!

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Peacehaven Town Council thanks all of the sponsors of the event, as well as all of the stallholders, supporters, and visitors who make the event such a highlight of the year. The Town Council puts on a variety of other Community and Civic events throughout the year, and encourage everyone to keep an eye out on their website and social media platforms for information on what’s coming next!

    READ THIS:

    Peacehaven Co-operative to continue operating until early 2024

    Councillor addresses speculation regarding Local Plan

    Petition to stop the closure of Sussex ticket offices: “A huge step backwards for public transport”

    Related topics:PeacehavenCommunity