The fair brought together almost 80 stalls, a fun-fair, food and drink, a dog show, and a brilliant arena schedule supported by seven local groups keeping visitors entertained with dancing and music throughout the event.

Despite a short burst of rain half-way through the event, spirits weren’t dampened and the fun carried on, with around 3,500 people estimated to have attended throughout the day.

The Fair was opened by Councillor David Seabrook, Mayor of Peacehaven, who said “Our event is for the local community, so we were delighted to welcome so many residents at Centenary Park on Saturday. It was fantastic to bring together the diverse local talent in the area and give them a platform to showcase all they do and all that goes on in our wonderful Town.”

This year also saw the first time that there has been no onsite parking for visitors to the fair (except for blue badge holders); a move intended to encourage sustainable methods of travel to the fair, reduce the environmental impact of the event, as well as giving people a chance to see more of Peacehaven and what it has to offer (including some local businesses, parks, green spaces, and stunning views).

It also helped to keep staffing costs down on the day by significantly reducing stewarding in the car park, and less moving vehicles on site helped to ensure the Health and Safety of everyone attending.

Visitors to the fair also embraced the sustainable theme – not just from leaving the car at home, but also by using refillable water bottles (making use of the water refill stations), and taking their litter home with them – the post event litter pick yielded less than a single bin bag full!

Peacehaven Town Council thanks all of the sponsors of the event, as well as all of the stallholders, supporters, and visitors who make the event such a highlight of the year. The Town Council puts on a variety of other Community and Civic events throughout the year, and encourage everyone to keep an eye out on their website and social media platforms for information on what’s coming next!