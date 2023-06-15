NationalWorldTV
Summer Concert for Concentus at St Saviours Church, South Street

Following a very warmly (literally!) received concert last Saturday in Seaford, Concentus is set to do it all again this coming Saturday ( June17) in Eastbourne.
By Christine HigginsContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST
Concentus at Eastbourne's carnival a couple of weeks ago.Concentus at Eastbourne's carnival a couple of weeks ago.
The sun is shining and summer is well and truly here.....It must be ‘that time of year’ again! Eastbourne’s friendly and enthusiastic choir Concentus is due to perform its Eastbourne summer concert on Saturday June17 at St Saviours in South Street.

The performance will commence at 7pm. This year’s programme, as ever, mixes the classical with the fun, the traditional with the charming and looks set to provide an evening of excellent entertainment.

Concert ticket prices are £12 in advance, £14 on the door; Children under 16 £6 in advance / £7 on the door.

    Box Office 07789 343514/07920 430162.

    For more details about tickets, the choir and their concerts, please visit the Concentus website at concentus-sings.com or call Claire - 07920430162, or Sue – 07789343514 or email [email protected]

