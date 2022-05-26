Summer concerts launch at Holy Trinity, Hastings

Lance Mok

Spokesman Simon Scott said: “To get things off to a brilliant start, pianist Lance Mok will be travelling down from London to present a programme with a theme of poetry, including works by Scriabin, Cyril Scott and Franz Schubert.

“The varied line-up includes performers to suit a wide range of music tastes, including flautists, a harpist, organists and violinists. The organists are our local musician, Cornelis Taekema and young Charles Francis, who is currently studying the organ at the Birmingham Royal Conservatoire.

" Particularly noteworthy is the fact that the trio of flautists, the Anatis Flute Trio, is coming all the way from their university in Wales to play for us!

“Singers with slots in the programme include local jazz singer Natasha Seale, accompanied on the guitar by Phil Capone, a quartet of singers rendering songs from Eastern Europe, and a choir, the Wealden Consort.

“Also coming from further afield is Chris Beaumont with an impressive programme on the xylophone and percussion, accompanied on the piano by Derek Carden.

"He focuses much of his work on pieces performed by Patrick Moore, of The Sky at Night fame, who was extremely adept on the xylophone.”

The full programme of events can be found in What’s On on www.hthchurch.org, or by emailing [email protected]

“The lunchtime slot is aimed to attract town centre workers who want a relaxed lunch break with wonderful music. Entry is free, with a retiring collection. Sandwiches, cake and drinks are for sale.

"Holy Trinity is an attractive venue in which to enjoy a musical feast.”

To view the full programme, visit https://www.hthchurch.org/lunchtimeconcerts