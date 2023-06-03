Summer concerts return to Holy Trinity, Hastings

Spokesman Simon Scott said: “An excellent start is promised with new performers for these series, Hannah Shilvock on bass clarinet and Viola Lenzi on piano, beginning with an Elegy by Dirk Brosse. It will be the first time that the bass clarinet takes centre stage at Holy Trinity, giving a fresh feel for the new season.

"The programme includes some favourite performers returning: for instance popular local soprano Thomasin Trezise, who so kindly stepped in at extremely short notice last year when a performer got stuck in traffic, will return to give a less impromptu performance this year. The series is as always a mix of returning performers and new candidates, seeking to get better known in Hastings. Included is a concert by the Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra providing a quintet which will include a young winner of the Hastings Music Festival. Some of the other winners of the festival will combine their talents in a further programme. Holy Trinity’s three-manual organ will be put through its paces by local performers Stephen Page and Nigel Howard. The full programme can be found on the church’s website at www.hthchurch.org or by emailing [email protected] Admission remains free, with retiring collection. Sandwiches and drinks are for sale, enabling a relaxed time eating a lunch whilst being entertained. Holy Trinity Church can be found in Robertson Street, Hastings, TN34 1HT.”