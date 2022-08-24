Summer fair for historic Lewes church

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charter reading

“The fair is an amazing 612 years old”, says associate vicar Herbert Bennett. “We had permission for markets and fairs from King Henry IV back in 1409 when the king granted permission to ‘our dear cousin Thomas’, Archbishop of Canterbury at the time.

“So please come to hear us read out the king’s charter and declare the fair open. After that we’ll have lots of tempting stalls – it’s all jam, home-made cakes, plants, fruit and veg, books for kids and grown-ups, jewellery and bric-a-brac, with tombola prizes to be won. The fair opens at 10am and closes at 12.30pm. Donations for the stalls are very welcome, delivered to Cliffe Hall (next to the church) from 8am to 10am on the day.

“St Thomas à Becket church has origins in pre-Norman times and the fair is an important fund-raising event for community work and church upkeep.

St Thomas’ is steeped in history. Built as a chapel for Cliffe in South Malling parish, the dedication to St Thomas à Becket reveals the link to Canterbury through Malling Deanery and suggests the chapel was founded in the late 12th c entury.

Evidence shows the church had at least one aisle in the 13th century, and the chancel may keep the dimensions and even some walls of its possible 12th century predecessor.

Following the reconstruction of the church, in the 14th century, the plan of the western part of the church is almost square – the arcades are the best evidence of this. The late 15th century tower is of flint, which appears as an irregular chequer pattern in certain lights. There were galleries in both aisles by the 18th century.

The church, as it is today, is the result of 19th century restoration. The vestry (originally from the 19th century) was extended in 1930 (Meads). An attractive brick courtyard and Cliffe Hall were added in 1990.