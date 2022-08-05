Summer fun at Hastings Museum & Art Gallery

Hastings Museum&Art Gallery Summer Holiday of Fun - Image courtesy of Jason Wilsher-Mills

Mini Figures Minibreak, runs until September 3, free, during opening hours, drop-in, for all ages. Travel with long-hall Lego figures to exotic places around the world, all without leaving the museum. Pick-up a trail sheet from reception and let the journey begin.

Lego Lab, August 5, 12, and 19, £2.50 per person taking part, 10.30am and 1.30pm, booking advised, suitable for ages five and up. Get creative, have fun and make programmable machines and creatures using Lego.

Make some noise! August 24-26, free, 9.30-1.30pm, booking required, for ages seven-13, book at https://eequ.org/experience/1709.

“Have a go at guitar, keyboard, drum kit or vocals and join our new band,” said a spokesman. “Together we will learn some classic songs and maybe try writing some new ones, inspired by the amazing exhibitions and collections at Hastings Museum & Art Gallery. Our friendly tutors can help you develop new skills but if you already play an instrument, please bring it with you.”

Relaxed Opening, August 8, free, 10am to 12.30pm, drop-in, for all ages.

“Our Relaxed Openings are for neurodiverse children and families, people with autism or additional needs who may find it easier to enjoy the exhibition in a calmer environment. During Relaxed Opening our lights will be on full and any sounds and videos turned off so it’s a less overwhelming environment for you.”

Jason and his Argonauts, until September 4, during opening hours, drop-in, for all ages.

“Jason and his Argonauts is a major new exhibition of fun, vibrant and thought-provoking digital artworks by Jason Wilsher-Mills. Taking inspiration from his ancient Greek namesake, Jason worked with disabled communities around the UK, to explore themes of disability. The exhibition tells stories from these communities, mixing them with Jason’s own biography, creating new stories and myths. At the centre of this exhibition is a richly decorated inflatable Argonaut sculpture.”