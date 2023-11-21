Support local musicians and celebrate Christmas with Mid Sussex Brass Band

Mid Sussex Brass Band will be celebrating Christmas 2023 in its usual style with a concert of festive music and carols at St John The Evangelist Church in Burgess Hill on Thursday 21st December 2023 at 7.30pm. Ticket are available on the door or in advance from Burgess Hill Help Point or www.ticketsource.co.uk./stjohnschurch. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the Christmas music and refreshments.

Mid Sussex Brass Band Christmas Concert

As well as providing entertainment, Mid Sussex Brass Band aims to stimulate and support local musicians of all ages and abilities.

It is inviting local people to come along and show their support for live music and amateur musicians in the area.The band is always keen to encourage new members to join. It welcomes players at all levels and of all brass instruments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid Sussex Brass Band, Musical Director, Jonathan Wood, said: “We’re really enjoying preparing for our annual Christmas concert. We look forward to seeing regulars and new faces on 21st December when we’ll do our best to get you in the mood for Christmas with a programme of festive music for everyone.”

Most Popular

Mid Sussex Brass Band performs a range of music to suit all tastes across Sussex and further afield at concerts, community events and private functions. The band welcomes new players to join rehearsals, which take place each Thursday at Manor Field Primary School in Burgess Hill.