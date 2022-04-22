Surprise hit LGBT film to be shown at Hastings Rocks International Film Festival

Rose Collis

The film is a funny, provocative and moving account of the rich personal and political journey taken by Rose Collis and her then closest gay male friend, who both came out in 1978.

“The personal stories unwind against a social and political backdrop and context of early Gay Pride marches, police harassment, anti-fascist/anti-racist activism, agit-prop gay and feminist theatre, the London lesbian and gay scene and media of the late 70s and early 80s, and the first decade of the AIDS crisis, viewed through a lesbian woman’s lens,” Rose explains.

“My screening is at the end of programme of films that begin at 10.45am and ends at 1pm on April 23, so mine will be on at approx 12 noon as it’s 56 minutes in duration.”

In January 2020, Rose was delighted to receive an Arts Council England National Lottery Project Grant to develop her new solo stage show, Forty Years Out (And Counting): Performing The Archive. And then came Covid-19…

“I realised quite early on in the pandemic the potential of audio-visual digital pieces and was allowed to re-purpose some of my funding to buy relevant equipment.

“So, for less than £500 in total, I bought a complete Behringer podcast/audio recording equipment kit and Canon professional quality digital video camera kit and downloaded the free Windows Movie Maker and VideoPad Editor video software, and Audacity professional audio recording software.

“I had originally envisaged doing a series of five-minute, straight-to-PC-camera vlogs. But then I realised people might want something a little more interesting to watch or listen to — and I certainly wanted to work on something more challenging. After that, it kind of took on a life of its own.”

The result was the documentary The Boy and The Bear, released on YouTube on February 21 2021.

“I had had no great ambitions for this work but, once the plaudits started to pile in, I wondered perhaps I should venture into the hitherto unknown world of the global independent film festival?

“My research took me to the free-to-join FilmFreeway, a website/portal for filmmakers to submit their films to literally hundreds of film festivals globally.

“Obviously, all festivals charge entrance fees, so you need to be choosy in your submissions and selections — and realistic.”

She has been delighted with the response:.

“Since May 2021, it’s been an official selection in 14 international film festivals, based in the UK, US and Canada, including Toronto Women’s Films Festival, Impact Docs Festival (Los Angeles), Accolade Global Film Competition, IndieFest Film Awards, WRPN Women’s International Film Festival, Docs Without Borders Film Festival, Brighton Rocks and London Rocks International Film Festivals and the London Lift-Off Festival.

To date, it’s won eleven awards, including three for Best Feature Documentary.

It is a finalist in th

e Kings Cross Film Festival for its annual Best Documentary Feature prize, to be announced at its annual awards ceremony on August 25 at The Water Rats Theatre, London.

“Was this all beyond my expectations? No — because I had no expectations for it whatsoever.

“There is literally no one on this planet who is more amazed or surprised at its continued success.

“Until this year, I had never won an award for any of my work — journalism, books, stage work.

“Who would have thought that it would be a low-budget, low-tech, first-time non-commercial film which would bring me so many plaudits, praise, accolades and, most importantly, so much respect?

“I hope what I’ve done inspires other, older women writers to be confident about embracing digital equipment and technology to create new work.

“And, of course, I’m already planning my next films and podcasts…”

Hastings Rocks Film Festival runs from April 22-24 at St Mary in The Castle and the Electric Palace, Hastings. For screening details/ticket prices, visit https://www.rocksfestivals.com/hriff-screening.html

