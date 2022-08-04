Surrey Sculpture Society returns to Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens for summer exhibition

Abby Martin - Owl in Harmonium

Its second summer exhibition at the venue runs from July 29-September 4.

The society’s exhibition manager for the event, Abby Martin said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working once again with the team at Leonardslee Gardens to produce what will be a fabulous sculpture trail.

“This year, the trail takes a slightly different route, leading you around the top part of the Grade I listed gardens where our sculptures will take you straight to the wallabies and past the vineyard and delicious teas, cakes and more. You may even end up eating a Leonardslee picnic with a peacock! With even more sculpture to see than last year, we hope it will prove a popular spot for people to come and spend a wonderful summer’s day.

“For almost three decades the Surrey Sculpture Society has been exhibiting at stunning venues across the country, showing the works of both renowned and emerging artists. The sculpture trail at Leonardslee will feature approximately 100 sculptures in a diverse range of sculptural styles and materials.

“The beautiful woodland gardens are also home to celebrated South African sculptor Anton Smit's The Walk of Life exhibition of monumental sculptures.

“Visitors to the event will also have the rest of the 240 acres of spectacular gardens to explore and enjoy, including seven tranquil lakes, parkland and woodland created by Sir Edmond Loder, the great Victorian plant hunter and previous owner of Leonardslee.

“The venue also boasts exceptional visitor facilities with five food venues, a farm shop and garden centre and is located at Horsham.”

Leonardslee estate manager Adam Streeter said: “We are delighted to welcome the Surrey Sculpture Society to Leonardslee once again, which is gaining a reputation as a major arts venue in the south of England, especially as a venue for outdoor sculptures.”

Abby added: “From small beginnings a group of just 14 sculptors living in Surrey 28 years ago, the Surrey Sculpture Society has grown into a major force, now attracting considerable interest from the media and been featured on the BBC Radio 2 Arts Show, on BBC One TV and across the arts, gardening and regional media.

"The SSS now has over 250 members spread across the south-east of England and further afield across the UK.”

Admission to the Surrey Sculpture Society’s Sculpture Trail is included in the entrance to Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens at Horsham, RH13 6PR.

Opening dates and times: July 29-September 4, 0pening times: 9am-5pm (last entry 3.30pm).

For details of entrance fees and visitor information, visit: www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk.