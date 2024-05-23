Sussex Chorus Choir - next concert in Burgess Hill
Music : Puccini - Messa di Gloria & Bizet - Te Deum
conductor : stephen anthony brown
soloists & Kent sinfonia
date : 22 june 2024 at 7.30pm
venue : st andrew's church, burgess hill. rh15 0lg
tickets : £15 & £6 (under 16s and students in full time education)
available from: sussex chorus 01444 412579
burgess hill help point
eventbrite.co.uk
sussexchorus.org