Sussex Chorus Choir - next concert in Burgess Hill

Music : Puccini - Messa di Gloria & Bizet - Te Deum

conductor : stephen anthony brown

soloists & Kent sinfonia

date : 22 june 2024 at 7.30pm

venue : st andrew's church, burgess hill. rh15 0lg

tickets : £15 & £6 (under 16s and students in full time education)

available from: sussex chorus 01444 412579

burgess hill help point

eventbrite.co.uk

sussexchorus.org

