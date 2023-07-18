Sussex Festival Choir celebrate big anniversary

Founder Stephen Hope said: “The programme opens with the delightful Eine Kleine Nachmusik, followed by the sparkling Allelujah from the Exultate Jubilate. The first half concludes with the iconic Clarinet Concerto, showcasing local soloist Michelle Andrews. The second half presents the powerful Requiem in all its solemn majesty. As always, the orchestra and soloists kindly donate their services free of charge and all the proceeds from this concert will be given to St. Catherine’s and St Wilfred’s hospices, and will push the total raised ever closer to £200,000! The evening’s soloists also include Gillian Ramm, Thalie Knights, the wonderful doyen tenor Neil Jenkins and bass Lawrence Broomfield.”