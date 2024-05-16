Sussex Music Festival Embraces Spanish talent with Diverse Artist Lineup

One of the Great Escape music locations.

From April 15th to Saturday May 18th The Great Escape Festival will be taking place in Sussex. Lala Hayden, formerly of Anteros, is headlining the Spanish infusion, alongside notable artists like R&B sensation Eva Ruiz and the dynamic quintet The Gulps. The lineup also features performances from Sila Lua, Ona Mafalda, Mujeres, Mavica, Depresión Sonora, and Divorce From New York, ensuring a broad showcase of Spain's musical prowess.

The musical journey kicks off on Thursday, May 16th at DUST with:

Mavica at 9:30 pm

Sila Lua at 8:30 pm

Eva Ruiz at 7:30 pm

Ona Mafalda at 6:30 pm

The festivities continue on Friday, May 17th at Horatio’s, featuring:

Lala Hayden at 3:30 pm

The Gulps at 2:30 pm

Depresión Sonora at 1:30 pm

Mujeres at 12:30 pm

Useful Panels

Beyond the performances, The Great Escape will host insightful panels exploring Spain’s music industry.

Altafonte presents: Spain, Europe, Latam… Joining the Dots. Date: Thursday, May 16th. Time: 10 am. Location: Leonardo Hotel, Brighton. This panel will explore Spain’s position as a musical hub and its connections with Europe and Latin America. Esteemed speakers include representatives from Sony Music, Live Nation Spain, Candela Records, and VEVO Spain

DIY Presents: Spain Land of Festivals. Date: Friday, May 17th. Time: 10 am. Location: Hotel Leonardo, Brighton. A deep dive into Spain's festival scene, featuring voices from Mad Cool Festival, Mallorca Live Festival, Ticketmaster Spain, and more.

Special Events

Attendees with delegate passes can enjoy exclusive events, including Meet the Spaniards Reception / Spain Trade Mission and Partners Party Date onThursday, May 16th from 4 till 6 pm at the Leonardo Hotel. It features networking, tapas and a DJ set by Divorce From New York.

There’s also ‘Fiesta! Mad Cool Party’ on Thursday from 1 pm till 2 am at DUST. It’s an evening of drinks, music, and surprises with a DJ set by Divorce From New York.

The Spanish Wave and partners like AIE, Fundación SGAE, Instituto Cervantes, and Live Nation España highlight the richness of Spanish music and culture. This collaboration underscores the importance of cultural exchange and celebrates the diverse sounds emerging from Spain today.