The Wellington Wailers will sing their light-hearted set of shanties at The Duke of Wellington in Shoreham on Thursday, January 19, from 7.30pm.
Special guests will be the Shoreham lifeboat coxswain and crew and representatives from Sussex Freemasons based in Brighton.
Bosun Bill Brown explained: "The main event, during the proceedings, will be to present the lifeboat coxswain with monies collected from the generous donations of the Brighton Masons, a colossal sum of £2,400, and the Wailers' own contribution of a further £1,000.
"The Wellington Wailers have donated in total more than £6,000 to the lifeboat, with their sales of their two CDs. For every CD sold, £5 is given to the lifeboat, plus we have bucket collections. It promises to be a good night, all are welcome."