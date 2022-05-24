Sussex: Singer/songwriter Hannah White finally captures the sound she wants

Hannah White

She is touring to mark its release including a date at Elderflower Fields on May 28, as part of a wild weekend family festival, packed full of music, sports, nature and the arts, all set in the heart of the beautiful Sussex countryside (May 27-30, Pippingford Park Manor, Nutley, Uckfield).

For Hannah it is album number four. The first one came out in 2016, the next in 2018 and the third in 2020: “I seem to be doing them every two years!” But what a horrendous past two years these have been, says Hannah: “We were just about to go out on tour across the UK and also Norway and another tour for the autumn. There were three tours that didn't happen. Norway went first and then the UK was pulled and then as things went on, it was clear the autumn UK tour wasn't happening either. It was really sad. The previous album had been with a Norwegian band and prior to the pandemic I had been travelling a lot in Europe. It was all really easy and brilliant and exciting and then obviously we couldn't do it anymore.”

And no, she didn't start seeing it as a chance to take stock: “It was just grim. The financial impact was horrendous. It was how I was paying rent for the foreseeable future and that was really distressing but there was also the emotional impact. I really did have a depression. I am somebody that is writing almost daily. I'm always creating and I just couldn't do it. For me music isn't just about making a sound. It is about making a human connection, about sharing something. It has got to be reciprocal otherwise it is just meaningless. I did end up releasing couple of songs towards the end of last year and it was brilliant to be working with musicians again. We couldn't work together in the same room but we did find a way through technology. Obviously it definitely wasn't the same but we did manage to keep going. I wrote a few songs towards the end of last year and my juices just started flowing again.