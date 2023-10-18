BREAKING
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester

Sussex Yacht Club hosts Jazz Breakfast in Shoreham

Julie Roberts will be the vocalist at Mike Hatchard's Jazz Breakfast on Sunday 5th November at 11 am.
By David RobertsContributor
Published 18th Oct 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 08:58 BST
Julie Roberts, vocalist in Mike Hatchard's Jazz BreakfastJulie Roberts, vocalist in Mike Hatchard's Jazz Breakfast
Julie Roberts, vocalist in Mike Hatchard's Jazz Breakfast

The venue will be the superb club house of Sussex Yacht Club by the river in Shoreham.

Four musicians complete a talented line-up.

Harry Whitty is a 23-year-old trombone player who has already played the 606 Club and Ronnie Scott's, has played in America and is just back from a tour in Australia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    Singer/guitarist Nils Solberg, and bass player Oz Dechaine are accomplished musicians who are in great demand. And Mike Hatchard is a master of the keyboard and a singer/composer who injects energy, humour and pzazz into all his shows.

    Tickets are £15 available from the Yacht club on 01273 453 717 or online from Eventbright - eventbright.com

    Search for Jazz Breakfast, Shoreham.

    Related topics:ShorehamTickets