Sussex Yacht Club hosts Jazz Breakfast in Shoreham
Julie Roberts will be the vocalist at Mike Hatchard's Jazz Breakfast on Sunday 5th November at 11 am.
The venue will be the superb club house of Sussex Yacht Club by the river in Shoreham.
Four musicians complete a talented line-up.
Harry Whitty is a 23-year-old trombone player who has already played the 606 Club and Ronnie Scott's, has played in America and is just back from a tour in Australia.
Singer/guitarist Nils Solberg, and bass player Oz Dechaine are accomplished musicians who are in great demand. And Mike Hatchard is a master of the keyboard and a singer/composer who injects energy, humour and pzazz into all his shows.
Tickets are £15 available from the Yacht club on 01273 453 717 or online from Eventbright - eventbright.com
Search for Jazz Breakfast, Shoreham.