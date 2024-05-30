Swingin' Summer: UK's premier swing band bringing album tour to Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s top swing bands, Down for the Count, are touring the UK this spring and summer with their show A Century of Swing, celebrating the launch of their new album Just You, Just Me. Down for the Count are playing at Assembly Hall in Worthing on Sun 23 Jun.

London’s favourite vintage band Down for the Count All-Stars are touring their new album Just You, Just Me this spring, bringing their show to theatres throughout England. Down for the Count All-Stars are a mini big band who bring the sounds of the Swing Era back to life, with an electrifying show full of incredible energy and musicianship.

Since bursting onto the scene at Twinwood Festival in 2013, Down for the Count All-Stars have quickly earned themselves a reputation as one of the hardest swinging bands in the UK. They are constantly in demand, regularly selling out shows at Ronnie Scotts Jazz Club, Pizza Express Jazz Club Soho, Le Caveau de la Huchette (Paris) and The London Jazz Festival.

The band’s touring theatre show brings the informal yet sophisticated atmosphere of these iconic jazz clubs to theatres across the country. Described as “one hellova celebration of vintage music” by TimeOut London, A Century of Swing breathes new life into some of the best music of the 20th Century, treating audiences to joyous instrumental solos and sublime vocal performances.

Audiences can expect to hear songs from the likes of Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and Glenn Miller, and classics from singers such as Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat ‘King’ Cole - alongside original arrangements of jazz classics written by band members Mike Paul-Smith and Simon Joyner.

The band are friends on-stage and off, with audiences up and down the country commenting on the ebullient atmosphere created by the show. However the music always takes centre stage and the show features some of the best instrumentalists and vocalists performing in the UK today.

With spontaneity being a central aspect of the show, no two performances are ever the same - giving each night a unique energy and experience for the audience. Musical director Mike Paul-Smith explains, “every show is different, as we want people to leave the theatre feeling energised and inspired to go and find out more about the swing and jazz music which we love in Down for the Count''.

