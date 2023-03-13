Tag-team mayhem set for grappling show in Peacehaven

A six-man tag-team bout tops the bill when wrestling hits the boards again in Peacehaven this weekend.

Karl Atlas (left), pictured with Maddog Quinn, is one of the stars appearing on the Peacehaven show

The big grappling showdown at the Meridian Centre on Saturday (March 18), featuring an over the top rope American Rumble-style finish, is a sequel to a clash on the last show when up and coming Peacehaven wrestler Cameron and his young partner Aaron Cruce were beaten by Devil Man and Matt MG.

Cameron should have been fighting alongside the experienced Premier Wrestling Federation title-holder Barry Cooper, but when the Brighton ace was forced to pull out through illness Devil Man and Matt MG took full advantage to batter their young opponents into submission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Promotions matchmaker John Freemantle immediately challenged the winners to come back to face Cooper, alongside Cameron and Cruce, on the next show and bring a third wrestler with them to complete the line-up for a six-man, winners-take-all clash.

Most Popular

Devil Man and Matt MG are keeping their plans close to their chest as fight night approaches, although Jake the Bruiser, another rule-bender in the same mould, is one man being touted as their possible third man in the ring.

The show will also feature a huge heavyweight clash between “Man Mountain” Karl Atlas, one of the notorious tag team The Beards, and “The Mighty Oak” James Kenna, plus what promises to be a classic hold and counter-hold match between Hove’s Jordon Breaks and Jamie Farrell, and a thriller between Oliver Peace and high-flying youngster Kian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breaks will be making his first Peacehaven appearance since winning the PWF welterweight championship in a bout at Worthing last month against Tate Mayfairs.