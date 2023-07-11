NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Chichester Festival Theatre's The Sound of Music in rehearsals - (pic by Manuel Harlan)Chichester Festival Theatre's The Sound of Music in rehearsals - (pic by Manuel Harlan)
Chichester Festival Theatre's The Sound of Music in rehearsals - (pic by Manuel Harlan)

Take a look inside Chichester's Sound of Music rehearsals

The Sound of Music will be Chichester Festival Theatre’s big summer musical. Here’s what’s been happening in the rehearsal room.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST

Music by Richard Rodgers; Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II; Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse; Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp; Mon 10 Jul – Sun 3 Sep.

The Sound of Music was Rodgers and Hammerstein’s last and perhaps most treasured musical, and is now produced at Chichester for the first time. The glorious score is a box of delights, from Climb Ev’ry Mountain, My Favorite Things and Edelweiss to Do-Re-Mi and The Sound of Music itself.

Chichester Festival Theatre's The Sound of Music in rehearsals - (pic by Manuel Harlan)

1. The Sound of Music

Chichester Festival Theatre's The Sound of Music in rehearsals - (pic by Manuel Harlan) Photo: Manuel Harlan

Chichester Festival Theatre's The Sound of Music in rehearsals - (pic by Manuel Harlan)

2. The Sound of Music

Chichester Festival Theatre's The Sound of Music in rehearsals - (pic by Manuel Harlan) Photo: Manuel Harlan

Chichester Festival Theatre's The Sound of Music in rehearsals - (pic by Manuel Harlan)

3. The Sound of Music

Chichester Festival Theatre's The Sound of Music in rehearsals - (pic by Manuel Harlan) Photo: Manuel Harlan

Chichester Festival Theatre's The Sound of Music in rehearsals - (pic by Manuel Harlan)

4. The Sound of Music

Chichester Festival Theatre's The Sound of Music in rehearsals - (pic by Manuel Harlan) Photo: Manuel Harlan

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Chichester Festival Theatre