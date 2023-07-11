Take a look inside Chichester's Sound of Music rehearsals
The Sound of Music will be Chichester Festival Theatre’s big summer musical. Here’s what’s been happening in the rehearsal room.
Music by Richard Rodgers; Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II; Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse; Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp; Mon 10 Jul – Sun 3 Sep.
The Sound of Music was Rodgers and Hammerstein’s last and perhaps most treasured musical, and is now produced at Chichester for the first time. The glorious score is a box of delights, from Climb Ev’ry Mountain, My Favorite Things and Edelweiss to Do-Re-Mi and The Sound of Music itself.
Page 1 of 4