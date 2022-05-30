Tales of World War Two bravery and sacrifice in stage play on tour

Dominique Gerrard (director), Natasha Jayahendry, Deborah Clair and co-producer Nicholas Collett

The play now tours to venues including Eastbourne and Havant.

Spokesman Mike Bennett said: “The play entitled SOE was previewed at the Museum in front of 20 members of staff.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

" It has been written by playwright and actor Deborah Clair and focuses on the true story of the recruitment by Vera Atkins (Deborah Clair) of Noor Inayat Khan, played by Natasha Jayahendry, into the SOE.

"The last act sees Vera interrogating the Gestapo’s Josef Kieffer (Tim Marriott) at the end of the war as to the fate of Noor.

“The Museum was delighted and privileged to host this preview, played with the Museum’s Lysander replica aircraft as a backdrop. Noor Inayat Khan was flown out of RAF Tangmere on the night of June 16-17 1943 in a No 161 (SD) by pick-up pilot Bunny Rymills.

“The 70-minute play was very well received by the audience and now goes on tour around southern England and London and ending with performances over six days in August at the Edinburgh Fringe.”

Noor Inayat Khan (1914-1944) was a British resistance agent in France in World War II who served in the Special Operations Executive under the codename Madeleine

Dates coming up include Saturday June 4-Sunday June 5, The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne; and Thursday June 9, The Spring Arts Centre, Havant (with after-show Q&A).