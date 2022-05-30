Tales of World War Two bravery and sacrifice in stage play on tour

The play now tours to venues including Eastbourne and Havant.
Spokesman Mike Bennett said: “The play entitled SOE was previewed at the Museum in front of 20 members of staff.
" It has been written by playwright and actor Deborah Clair and focuses on the true story of the recruitment by Vera Atkins (Deborah Clair) of Noor Inayat Khan, played by Natasha Jayahendry, into the SOE.
"The last act sees Vera interrogating the Gestapo’s Josef Kieffer (Tim Marriott) at the end of the war as to the fate of Noor.
“The Museum was delighted and privileged to host this preview, played with the Museum’s Lysander replica aircraft as a backdrop. Noor Inayat Khan was flown out of RAF Tangmere on the night of June 16-17 1943 in a No 161 (SD) by pick-up pilot Bunny Rymills.
“The 70-minute play was very well received by the audience and now goes on tour around southern England and London and ending with performances over six days in August at the Edinburgh Fringe.”
Noor Inayat Khan (1914-1944) was a British resistance agent in France in World War II who served in the Special Operations Executive under the codename Madeleine
Dates coming up include Saturday June 4-Sunday June 5, The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne; and Thursday June 9, The Spring Arts Centre, Havant (with after-show Q&A).
Other dates include: Friday, June 10 and Sunday, June 12, The Ellen Terry Barn Theatre, Smallhythe Place, Tenterden; Wednesday, June 15, The Gulbenkian Theatre, Canterbury (with after-show talk by Juliette Pattinson); Thursday June 16, Stamford Arts Centre, Stamford (with after-show talk by Kate Vigurs); Friday June 17 -Sunday 19 June, The Space, The Isle of Dogs, London (with after-show talk by Kate Vigurs); Friday, June 24- Saturday, June 25, Winchelsea New Hall, Winchelsea; Friday, August 19– Saturday, August 27, The Powder Room, Assembly, Edinburgh Festival Fringe.