Talks series is key part of Chichester International Film Festival

Bogdanovich talk

These are unique opportunities to hear from experts and film-makers all talking on our favourite subject. Thriller fans will be delighted to hear we have the director of The Ipcress File TV show with us for a Q&A after the screening of an episode. We also have talks on Yolŋu actor David Gulpilil, American great Peter Bogdanovich and Italian auteur Roberto Pasolini. You will also be able to see films featuring Gulpilil and several by Pasolini and Peter Bogdanovich throughout the festival.

Iranian film Hit The Road has garnered incredible reviews. This tale of a family travelling through the Iranian countryside brooding over memories rates five stars from The Observer, Daily Telegraph, Guardian and City AM.

We have a season of Ukrainian films including the exhilarating sports drama Olga, Donbass – the brilliant yet troubling satire of the troubled region and the powerful lament, Atlantis, set one year after the war.

There is a preview of Claire Denis’s Both Sides of the Blade which stars Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon and Grégoire Colin, who complete a turbulent romantic triangle in this intensely intimate examination of the rupturing force of a past love.

We have also gathered together a clutch of recent films all largely filmed within Sussex. Film historian Ellen Cheshire will introduce the films at a talk on August 23. The selected films include Stan and Ollie, Hope Gap, Blackbird and The Reverend and Mrs Simpson.