Tense World War Two drama for The Archway Theatre in Horley

Pressure - Archway Theatre

Performances are at 7.45pm from Tuesday, October 4 to Saturday, October 8.

Spokesman Peter Tucker said: “This aptly-titled, gripping play, set in June 1944, tells an extraordinary and little-known true story about one man’s decision that is about to change the course of the war.

"The drama centres on the preparations for the Allied landings in Normandy and the mammoth, crucial challenge facing General Eisenhower, who has to choose correctly between two conflicting sets of advice he has been given.”

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

As director Eddie Redfern explains: “The British meteorologist was forecasting force seven gales for the proposed D-Day while the American meteorologist was saying there would be a flat, calm sea – and, of course, only one of them could be right!

“Pressure is a wonderful depiction of those events. It has pathos, it has humour and, sometimes, a very angry Eisenhower!

“The author, David Haig, is not only a well known screen actor (Killing Eve, Downton Abbey, Florence Foster Jenkins), but also a noted playwright (My Boy Jack).”

Tickets are available at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/archwaytheatre/pressure/e-kvozko (members £11.50; non-members £13.50).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter added: “The Archway Theatre is Surrey's leading community/not-for-profit theatre and a registered charity. Nestled in Horley’s atmospheric railway arches, The Archway Theatre Company has for 70 years been surprising and delighting local residents and visitors with high-quality productions, ranging from Shakespeare and the classics through modern comedies, musicals and pantomimes to experimental pieces that push the boundaries of the form.