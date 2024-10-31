Tenth anniversary concert by Noteworthy Voices

Eastbourne-based chamber choir Noteworthy Voices are celebrating their tenth anniversary this month with a concert at St Mary's Church, Old Town, Eastbourne, on Saturday 16th November 16 at 4pm.

Noteworthy Voices is a small choir of around 16 voices that mainly sings a cappella, without accompaniment, performing choral music from different eras ranging from madrigals and nineteenth century church music to the works of contemporary composers such as Morten Lauridsen and Ola Gjeilo.

Founded in 2014 by a group of local singers under the musical direction of Ansy Boothroyd, the choir performs three or four times each year in a variety of local venues.

They will be celebrating their tenth anniversary with a concert at St Mary's Old Town, Eastbourne, at 4pm on Saturday 16th November, led by current musical director, Rachel Shouksmith.

Rachel Shouksmith, the musical director of Noteworthy Voices

The concert will include Parry's motets 'The Songs of Farewell', plus Lauridsen's 'Nocturnes' and many of the choir's favourite choral pieces from the past ten years.

Tickets are just £14, available from the choir's website, noteworthyvoices.co.uk or on the door on the day of the concert.

The choir is keen to encourage young people interested in choral music so entrance is free to anyone under the age of 18.