Terry Seabrook’s Quintet are guests at Steyning Jazz Club

Terry Seabrook

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Shorter was one of Miles Davis’ most important sidemen and contributed many great original songs for that quintet.

"He has been a prolific composer throughout his career and written for all of the bands in which he played, including: Art Blakey’s Messengers, The Miles Davis Quintet, and Weather Report, plus those bands which he led.

“Terry’s outstanding quintet will feature: Andy Panayi, sax and flute; Robbie Robson, trumpet; Simon Thorpe, bass; Peter Hill, drums; and Terry Seabrook, piano.

"The quintet also plays some new music inspired by Wayne Shorter in the form of A Shorter Suite by Terry Seabrook, which was recorded and released in the autumn of 2019.

“Terry Seabrook extols the versatility of the piano in its ability to portray harmony as well as strong percussive rhythm, providing huge scope for melodic inventiveness and composing.

"Coming from a musical background, with his father playing the piano, Terry actually took up the cello at the age of eight, then the violin a year later, and finally the piano when he was thirteen.

“Attending Sussex University, originally to study biology, he made the switch to music after a year as he was spending far more time playing than studying science.

"He qualified with a music degree and was presented with the opportunity to visit the USA with one of the American universities arranging an exchange with Sussex.”

Colin added: “The bar service provided at the club by Riverside Brewery continues serving a wide range of drinks.”

Doors open at 7.15pm and the show begins at 8pm.

Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ.”