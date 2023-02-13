Spokesman John Hawkins said: “The Nicholas Yonge Society may have been going since the 1960s but it is always doing new things. It is famous for hosting well-loved classical works played by top international groups but it has always included some new or unfamiliar pieces. This season, the Society has already included pieces by two well-known composers based in Sussex and, at the recent concert given by the Brompton Quartet, nine A-level students from East Sussex Academy of music were given a special talk by the players about the Polish composer Grazyna Bacewicz whose third quartet they were going to play that same evening.

“For the next concert on February 24 the Society is lucky to have the Berlin-based Armida Quartet. This exceptional quartet is typical of performers that the society has been welcoming to Lewes since it began. Described as ‘without doubt one of the young ensembles that lets us experience music in a new way’ their way of sharing classical and exciting new pieces together is very much in line with the society’s aims. The Armida have just completed landmark recordings of the complete Mozart quartets – a major undertaking! – so it is good news for us that they are including one of their carefully-researched readings at this concert. Adding to popular Mozart and Schumann quartets, the Armida will be playing a piece by the young Serbian composer Marko Nikodijevic whose writing involves him with the music of the past and the radically new. As a result he has succeeded in gathering worldwide attention. So, this season the society will have welcomed players and composers from the UK, Poland, Hungary, Serbia, France, Austria and Romania – not bad for Lewes and Sussex!”