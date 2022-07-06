The art of nature explored in Lewes exhibition

David Taylor

Running from July 8-17, the show features the work of David J Taylor from Seaford.

David said: “As a painter I view the Tide Mills as a hidden record of the past 200 years waiting to be rediscovered. As a local Seaford resident for the last 35 years, this area reminds me of my own past of the bomb sites of the 1940s. As children we played on these sites and the Tidemills with its scattered remains is a parallel.

“With these paintings which are mostly oil on board, I’ve decided to make a collage of the history using what remains in the site today. With each painting I’ve chosen a poem to enhance it. I feel the history isn’t just a collection of facts and dates but a surrendering of souls and submission to a way of life. I’m a painter and have been all my life. I’ve worked within established museums and now retired I’m able to concentrate on my own paintings.”