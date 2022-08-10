The Artist’s Garden is the summer exhibition at Borde Hill Garden

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Artist's Garden Exhibition: Borde Hill Garden

Andrew Loin, visitor experience manager, said: “Borde Hill Garden has been an inspiration for horticulturalists and artists for generations and this summer we are proud to continue this tradition by displaying the artistic response to the beauty of nature, countryside and gardens by 20 established and up-and-coming artists.

“Visitors will be able to explore the historical Garden, renowned for its rare shrubs and champion trees, where they will discover approximately 40 affordable sculptures inspired by both flora and fauna, alongside Simon Gudgeon’s stunning bronze work Pelicans, taking centre stage in the Italian Garden pool, loaned to Borde Hill by Sculpture By The Lakes, Dorset.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The exhibition also includes a variety of smaller works, with ceramics inside the Green Tree Gallery, printmaking in the garden shop and a selection of 20 paintings in the glasshouse by Kenneth McIntosh and Karina Goldman from Horsham Artists.

Most Popular

"Uniting the work is their common fascination with the beauty of nature, the countryside and the feelings they evoke within us. All works will be available for sale.

Borde Hill are grateful to the First Central Group for sponsoring the event.

Andrew added: “Late summer is a great time to explore the Garden, with roses, miscanthus, berberis, sedums, helenium and dahlias, all providing sumptuous colour into autumn.”

Find out more via the website at www.bordehill.co.uk

Artists taking part in the summer exhibition include Alison Catchlove, Jonathan Chiswell Jones, Paul Harvey, Carole Andrews, Karen Pearson, Rosamund Fowler, Christine Baxter, Karina Goldman, Rosi Robinson, David Gisby, Kenneth McIntosh, Simon Gudgeon and Elizabeth Cooke.