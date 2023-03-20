The Boundstone Chorus and The Rowland Singers Choir both in action

In their next concert Lancing-based choir The Boundstone Chorus will be celebrating the role of communal singing throughout history in bringing people together in solidarity at times of upheaval and struggle and its role in changing lives for good.

Freedom! The Power of Song was commissioned by the Salisbury Community Choir, from Alexander L’Estrange, in collaboration with his wife Joanna, a former Swingle Singer.

Aedan Kerney, musical director said: “This powerful work comprises both original music and poems inspired by episodes of recent history and arrangements of classic songs. The journey begins, chronologically, with Martin Luther King’s Civil Rights movement in the US (1954-1968), with the cry of Oh Freedom!, followed by a medley comprising songs such as We shall not be moved and We shall overcome. We move then to World War One (1914-1918), recalling the spontaneous singing of soldiers in the trenches with Everyone Sang, juxtaposed with Abide with me, followed by a beautiful original song Red is the colour. The Movement for Equality for Women (1906 to the present day and on-going) focuses on the Suffragette Movement with a march and a song for 21st century woman. The non-violent Baltic Singing Revolution (1987-1991) incorporates original music How can I keep from singing, a Litany and The Power of Song, with national tunes from the region. The Boundstone Chorus will be joined for our performance by the children of Sompting Village Primary School Choir and the Call Me Al Jazz Quintet with Alexander on the piano.”

Freedom! The Power of Song will be performed at St Michael and All Angels, South Street, Lancing on Saturday, March 25 at 7.30 pm. Tickets are £10 (under-16 £3) available to purchase online at www.theboundstonechorus.co.uk, telephone 01903 762793 (leave a message) or email [email protected]

Joanna Forbes L'Estrange and Alexander L'Estrange by Susan Porter-Thomas Photography

The Rowland Singers Choir invite you to join them for two special spring concerts before Easter. Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: “The choir will be conducted by Helen Emery with David Moore performing on the organ. The music will include two magnificent pieces by Gabriel Faure: the Requiem and Cantique de Jean Racine. The choir will also perform Zadok the Priest by Handel, and O Magnum Mysterium by Lauridsen and much more.

“There is a choice of two evening performances: March 30 at Offington Park Methodist Church, South Farm Road, Worthing, BN14 7TN at 7.30pm and April 1 at Emmanuel URC, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, BN11 4SD at 7.30pm. The choir has chosen to support Turning Tides, the Homeless Charity based in Worthing. There will be a bucket collection at both concerts. Tickets cost £12 for adults and £4 for children and the doors will open at 7pm.

To reserve your tickets ring 07710 812592.