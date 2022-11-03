The Boundstone Chorus celebrate musicals of stage and screen in A Grand Night for Singing
Lancing-based choir The Boundstone Chorus will be celebrating musicals of stage and screen in their next concert A Grand Night for Singing.
The chorus, under the direction of Aedan Kerney, will perform highlights from musicals including My Fair Lady, West Side Story, The Greatest Showman, A Chorus Line and selections from the works of Ivor Novello and Rodgers and Hammerstein. The concert takes place on Saturday, November 5 at 7.30pm in St Michael and All Angels Church, South Street, Lancing.
Aedan Kerney, musical director, said: “Our Grand Night for Singing will be a great celebration of the musicals of stage and screen that everyone loves. There's something to get every foot tapping, and we're sure you'll leave with a spring in your step – and a song or two in your head. Joining the Chorus for their concert will Imogen Moore, a graduate in Music Performance from the University of Chichester Conservatoire, gaining a first-class honours degree. A former choral scholar at Arundel Cathedral and member of the renowned National Youth Choir of Great Britain, Imogen now teaches singing and performs as a soloist.”
Tickets £10 with under-16s £3 online at www.theboundstonechorus.co.uk, by emailing [email protected] or telephoning 01903 762793 (leave a message). The Boundstone Chorus is an SATB choir of 60 singers. Founded in 1982 the Chorus is celebrating 40 years of making music. The Chorus offers adult singers the opportunity to meet, rehearse and perform choral music.