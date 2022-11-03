The chorus, under the direction of Aedan Kerney, will perform highlights from musicals including My Fair Lady, West Side Story, The Greatest Showman, A Chorus Line and selections from the works of Ivor Novello and Rodgers and Hammerstein. The concert takes place on Saturday, November 5 at 7.30pm in St Michael and All Angels Church, South Street, Lancing .

Aedan Kerney, musical director, said: “Our Grand Night for Singing will be a great celebration of the musicals of stage and screen that everyone loves. There's something to get every foot tapping, and we're sure you'll leave with a spring in your step – and a song or two in your head. Joining the Chorus for their concert will Imogen Moore, a graduate in Music Performance from the University of Chichester Conservatoire, gaining a first-class honours degree. A former choral scholar at Arundel Cathedral and member of the renowned National Youth Choir of Great Britain, Imogen now teaches singing and performs as a soloist.”