The Burning of a Sicilian Whore - One Woman-Show in Brighton Fringe

Written and performed by Giulia Menichelli. It plays in the intimate setting of the Friends Meeting House, Brighton 19-20-21 May and 2-3-4 June

The Burning of a Sicilian Whore (Blood Rain)

Giulia Menichelli brings 2023 Brighton back to 17th century Sicily, a land infused by citruses fragrancies and suspended between the sky, often coloured red by the blood rain of the scirocco, and the Mediterranean sea.

The heroine of the story is Giulia Tofana, the most famous courtesan in all Palermo though “envious tongues call her the riches’ whore”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giulia Tofana enjoys and indulges the eccentric tastes of her renowned clients, and sometimes she stumbles in peculiar love making requests. But satisfying her clientele is not all she does. Giulia Tofana is also busy in creating potions and beauty products. In particular she perfected her beauty elixir “Acqua di Tofana”, that unfortunately has a minor side effect, it makes men “quieter”.

Most Popular

The Burning of a Sicilian Whore (Blood Rain)

At a time when women had no rights, when they were considered merely a property of their husband and they had absolutely no saying in how to live their lives, did Giulia Tofana find the antidote for women to escape an unhappy marriage? Is Giulia Tofana actually a villain and the most prolific serial killer of all time?

In this one woman show, that explores the fictious journey of this historical figure, Giulia Menichelli introduces not just Giulia Tofana but also many other characters: her loyal governess Sasa’, her brother Salvo, her sister Rosa, her lover Ludovico, many women that she helped, some women that she didn’t, and many peculiar clients.

Enjoy the show in the evocative setting of the Friends Meeting House. And while outside the scirocco blows , let yourself be warmed up by the candlelight of Giulia Tofana’s boudoir, savouring the juicy flavours of Sicily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad