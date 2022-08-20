The Dirty Strangers to play Worthing Workshop Annual Gathering

“Our old manager Ian Grant comes from Worthing and he managed bands like The Stranglers and Big Country. He managed a lot of people and they had a thing in Worthing in the 60s called the Worthing Workshop which was a revolutionary hippie style gathering where they put on a lot of festivals. In every year now they have a Worthing Workshop Gathering where you get together in the park and have a singsong and this year they've expanded it into the Egremont for a gig in the evening and that's what we will be doing.