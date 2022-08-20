The Dirty Strangers to play Worthing Workshop Annual Gathering
Worthing Workshop Annual Gathering will feature The Dirty Strangers for an evening gig in The Egremont, Worthing on Sunday, August 28 from 8.30 to 10pm.
Carrying a torch for “rootsy rock 'n' roll as invented by Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent and Chuck Berry”, Chichester-based Alan Clayton from the band is promising a great night.
“Our old manager Ian Grant comes from Worthing and he managed bands like The Stranglers and Big Country. He managed a lot of people and they had a thing in Worthing in the 60s called the Worthing Workshop which was a revolutionary hippie style gathering where they put on a lot of festivals. In every year now they have a Worthing Workshop Gathering where you get together in the park and have a singsong and this year they've expanded it into the Egremont for a gig in the evening and that's what we will be doing.
“We are going to be doing all singing, all dancing rock 'n' roll hopefully appealing to some Bank Holiday punters and also some Worthing Workshop people.
“We are going to be doing some new songs. We are hoping to get the new album out before the end of the year. We've got all the songs ready.”
Picnic during day by the beach side of Beach House Park.
The Egremont, 32 Brighton Road, Worthing, United Kingdom