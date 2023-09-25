It is a free family event celebrating the creativity and diversity of Newhaven and the surrounding areas, following a successful event at The Phoenix Estate in Lewes.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 7, from 2pm until 7pm at The Hillcrest Centre.

A spokesperson said: "The whole event was an excellent and inclusive environment, with fantastic organisers, and a real treat for it to be free."

There will be lots to see and do: Live music and performances, including Glyndebourne Youth Opera, Syrian musicians Jamal & Alla, Ukrainian singers Dina & Polina and Delta 7.

Delta 7

Storytelling with Newhaven’s own Jamie Crawford. Creative activities, including from Newhaven Art Projects and LOSRAS (Lewes Organisation in Support of Refugees and Asylum Seekers), food and refreshments.

Tickets are free and early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/every-sort-of-people-party-2023-tickets

For more information and updates go to www.cultureshift.org.uk