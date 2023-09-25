The Every Sort of People Party comes to Newhaven
The event will be held on Saturday, October 7, from 2pm until 7pm at The Hillcrest Centre.
A spokesperson said: "The whole event was an excellent and inclusive environment, with fantastic organisers, and a real treat for it to be free."
There will be lots to see and do: Live music and performances, including Glyndebourne Youth Opera, Syrian musicians Jamal & Alla, Ukrainian singers Dina & Polina and Delta 7.
Storytelling with Newhaven’s own Jamie Crawford. Creative activities, including from Newhaven Art Projects and LOSRAS (Lewes Organisation in Support of Refugees and Asylum Seekers), food and refreshments.
Tickets are free and early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/every-sort-of-people-party-2023-tickets
For more information and updates go to www.cultureshift.org.uk
This event will be run in partnership with Sanctuary Festival and Hastings Community of Sanctuary.