The first-ever Hove Food Trail promises a vibrant and varied celebration

Making its debut between July 6-8, the Hove Food Trail invites ticket-holders to explore the city and sample exclusive plates from the finest restaurants in town one after each other, all in aid of the Hove-based charity Off The Fence, which specialises in restoring the lives and hopes of the homeless, women in difficulty and vulnerable children across Brighton & Hove. The Hove Food Trail was set up by David Toscano, owner of restaurant brand Cin Cin, to deliver a never-before-seen event for the area. The debut trail, brought to life through Moda Living’s sponsorship, includes ten of the area’s must-try restaurants, including Cin Cin, Nostos, Wild Flor, Slam Tacos, Fatto a Mano, Fourth & Church, Fika, Carne and The Ginger Pig before wrapping at Rockwater.

David said: “The 2023 Hove Food Trail will showcase the best Hove has to offer as a dining destination. Since we opened Cin Cin on Western Road in 2018, the food and drink offering in Hove has got better and better year on year so now is the perfect time to bring it all together in one event to support our community. We can’t wait to share the best of Hove with everyone and raise much-needed funds for Off The Fence along the way.

“This is our first one and it's an idea that has been bouncing around my head for a few years now. We opened in Western Road in five years ago and when we opened there, it was pretty apparent there was not really anything in Hove that joined up all the food and drink places in the area.

"There were events that were taking place in central Brighton but not really here and I do think since the pandemic people feel a bit more comfortable eating and dining where they actually live, that there's no real need to go into town to eat and so the idea with this is really to celebrate the great places that we have here in Hove.”

The point is that restaurants really do work together: “This is my second career. I was a lawyer before I got into restaurants and when I opened the first one in Brighton in 2016 I didn't really know so many people in the Brighton and Hove restaurant industry but they were so incredible in giving of their time and support to me. We have maybe lost a little bit of that connection since the pandemic because we're so much in our own businesses trying to make things work but there is still a great sense of cooperation and we will often help each other out with ideas and tips and borrowing things, bits of kit that you suddenly need.”

And that's what this is all about: “This is our first year and I see this as a long-term project, a five-year project. It is quite small to start off with but we will grow that from year one. It might be small now but it's important to have that baseline to begin with. And it's really just about the connection and also about supporting the local charity.”

The Hove Food Trail will be taking place between Thursday, July 6-Saturday, July 8 with tickets starting from £15 plus booking fee, available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hove-food-trail-2023-tickets-641180727817

