The Frock up Friday Experience offers a free evening of entertainment

Frock up Friday is excited to announce a free evening of entertainment. The evening will include inspirational speakers, interactive fun activities and live music. Our first event will be at The Printworks, 14 Claremont, Hastings, TN34 1HA at 7pm until 10.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are hoping that people who haven’t been part of Frock up Friday would like to come along and find out more. Our group initially was set up in lockdown to encourage people to dress up, get out of their pjs and practice some self-care it soon became a positive worldwide internet sensation. It was no surprise that a group about dressing up began in Hastings because it is a town that likes any excuse to dress up!

The community of 14,000 members has become so much more than a dressing up group, it’s a community that’s changed people's lives through the simple act of dressing up and finding their own unique style. We have seen members blossom, change their lives around, become more confident, embrace who they are or want to be and they do this by supporting one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Free event is sponsored by Trinity Triangle Heritage Action Zone, and we want to collect your dressing up stories in our photographic corner as part of the experience. We would love you to go home inspired by our truly fabulous speakers who will be covering a whole range of subjects.

Most Popular

The Mother Frockers