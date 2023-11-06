The Frock up Friday Experience offers a free evening of entertainment
We are hoping that people who haven’t been part of Frock up Friday would like to come along and find out more. Our group initially was set up in lockdown to encourage people to dress up, get out of their pjs and practice some self-care it soon became a positive worldwide internet sensation. It was no surprise that a group about dressing up began in Hastings because it is a town that likes any excuse to dress up!
The community of 14,000 members has become so much more than a dressing up group, it’s a community that’s changed people's lives through the simple act of dressing up and finding their own unique style. We have seen members blossom, change their lives around, become more confident, embrace who they are or want to be and they do this by supporting one another.
This Free event is sponsored by Trinity Triangle Heritage Action Zone, and we want to collect your dressing up stories in our photographic corner as part of the experience. We would love you to go home inspired by our truly fabulous speakers who will be covering a whole range of subjects.
To finish our first ever Frock up Friday experience there will be some live music too. We promise a fun night out so why not come and find out more? To secure your space get your free ticket from https://www.frockupfriday.com,