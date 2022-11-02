The glories of the German, English and French Baroque period - Hastings concert

Marcio da Silva

The concert takes place at Christ Church, Silchester Road, St Leonards on Saturday, November 5, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale via the choir’s website (www.hastingsphilchoir.org.uk) or on the door. John Rycroft, the choir's chairman, said: “The concert will be conducted by the highly-respected HPC musical director Marcio da Silva accompanied by the baroque Ensemble OrQuesta. The soloists are all leading UK singers: Poppy Shotts and Rachel Allen (soprano), Helen May (mezzo–soprano), John Twitchen (tenor) and Jack Lawrence-Jones (baritone).

"Bach composed more than one version of the Magnificat, but this version, first performed in 1733, has become one of his most popular vocal pieces. Purcell's composition, My Heart is Inditing was written for the coronation of King James II in 1685. Charpentier composed six settings for the Te Deum but this version has become the most popular perhaps because of the Prelude which has become the anthem for the Eurovision Song contest!”

John added: “It is so wonderful to be back to near full strength and to see and hear how much the members of the choir are enjoying rehearsing for this wonderful programme of Baroque music, with a number performing with the choir for the first time.”

Hastings Philharmonic Choir can trace its beginnings back to 1928 when the organist at the Wellington Square Baptist Church merged his choir, the Wellington Square Choral Society, with the St Mary in the Castle Centenary church to celebrate the centenary of St Mary in the Castle with a performance of the Messiah.