The Kris Barras Band line up Brighton date

The Kris Barras Band are kicking off 2023 by embarking on their biggest UK tour to date. They will be playing Chalk, Brighton on February 24.

A spokesman said: “The ex-MMA/cage fighter and his band have had an incredible last 12 months. They released the UK number 27 album Death Valley Paradise last year – their highest charting album to date.

“They toured the UK with Kentucky heavyweights Black Stone Cherry, culminating in a show at the Royal Albert Hall. They also supported The Darkness for two nights at London’s Shepherd Bush Empire as well as Thunder at Wembley Arena and a triumphant Download Festival debut on the second stage in the summer. Now they embark on their longest UK headline tour to date.”

To coincide with the tour, they have revealed a piano-led version of their song Wake Me When It’s Over.

Kris said: “It’s been a long winter and I can’t wait to get back on the road and for us to rip it up on our biggest tour yet. Our Death Valley Paradise tour was so much fun, and it made us want to play to more people, in more places.

"There are some venues we haven’t played for a long time and there are some venues and towns that we’ve never played at all. We wanted to give something back to those fans that have been asking to play for years.

"We can’t wait to get out there and see the whites of those eyes in the crowd and give everyone a great start to the year – because we can’t think of a better way to kick it off.”

Just before Christmas the band returned to VADA studios, where they recorded their UK top 30 album Death Valley Paradise, to film a live session where they recorded a cover of the Lewis Capaldi’s number one hit single Forget Me, along with Chaos which became a live favourite on the album tour.