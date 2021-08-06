The latest Bandstand concerts in Eastbourne

Traditional Afternoon - Credit Visit Eastbourne

Emily Barnes, tourism business engagement officer, said: “Viva 4 Eva are bringing Girl Power to the Bandstand on Thursday, August 12 with their ultimate tribute to The Spice Girls. Featuring distinctive dance routines, full costume changes and more, if you are looking for a night of pure 90s nostalgia – this is one show you’ll ‘Wannabe’ at!

“Join The ELO Encounter as they recreate the unique fusion of driving rock and classical strings synonymous with the Electric Light Orchestra on Friday, August 13. Combining striking vocal harmonies with impressive use of lights, projections and lasers, the world’s foremost tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra create a truly out of this world show.

“Enjoy an evening filled with disco and funk with Chic to Chic as they pay tribute to the legendary music of Nile Rogers and CHIC on Saturday, August 14. With outrageous costumes, slick dance moves and an energetic show, you’ll be guaranteed to keep your feet firmly on the dancefloor.

“On Sunday, August 15 the amazing tribute artist Red Mick will be paying homage to British soul and pop band, Simply Red. With incredible vocal quality and likeness to Mick Hucknall, the highly polished performance will feature all of the hits including Money’s Too Tight To Mention, Stars and Holding Back the Years.

“Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for adult in advance (child £6.95) and doors open at for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive 10% off most ticket prices.”

For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Visitor Services Centre or telephone 01323 410611.

What’s on at the Bandstand August 10 – 16

Kids Disco Party Night: Tuesday 10 August 7:30pm (doors open 7pm). With DJ Oli and DJ Jay. Tickets £4 in advance (child £5)

1812 Fireworks and Proms Concert: Wednesday 11 August 8pm (doors open 7:30pm). Tickets £7.95 in advance (child £3.75)

The Spice Girls Tribute Show: Thursday 12 August 8pm (doors open 7:30pm). With Viva 4 Eva. Tickets £8.95 in advance (child £6.95)

Electric Light Orchestra Tribute Show. Friday 13 August 8pm (doors open 7pm). With The ELO Encounter. Tickets £8.95 in advance (child £6.95)

Disco & Funk Tribute Show. Saturday 14 August 8pm (doors open 7pm). With Chic to Chic. Tickets £8.95 in advance (child £6.95)

Simply Red Tribute Show. Sunday 15 August 8pm (doors open 7:30pm). With Red Mick.

Tickets £8.95 in advance (child £6.95).