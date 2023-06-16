NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network

The Laureate is among the New Park films in Chichester

Tickets for our open-air screenings in Priory Park are available to buy. It’s Asteroid City on Friday, the new Indiana Jones on Saturday and Pixar’s Elemental on Sunday.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 16th Jun 2023, 06:05 BST
The LaureateThe Laureate
The Laureate

In The Laureate, poet Robert Graves and his wife allow a stranger to live with them in their idyllic cottage. Laura Riding is the charismatic American writer who comes to live with them in a scandalous menage. This is a beguiling period drama brimming with jazz age decadence and sinister erotic undertones. Paul Schrader’s latest is Master Gardener in which a meticulous horticulturist is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager. However, his past life catches up with him with the arrival of an apprentice. Starring Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver, the film poses provocative questions around forgiveness and rebirth.

The inimitable Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is screened as part of Pride Month. The colourful bus named Priscilla is home to three drag performers traveling across the Australian deserts for enthusiastic crowds and homophobic locals. . Our Wes Anderson season begins with the hilarious comic fable Rushmore. When a beautiful first-grade teacher arrives at a prep school, she soon attracts the attention of an ambitious teenager named Max, who quickly falls in love with her. Rushmore is an almost indefinable genre of its own. A comedy with a menacing edge? An ironic romance? Hard to call.

Richard Warburton