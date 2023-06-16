The Laureate is among the New Park films in Chichester

In The Laureate, poet Robert Graves and his wife allow a stranger to live with them in their idyllic cottage. Laura Riding is the charismatic American writer who comes to live with them in a scandalous menage. This is a beguiling period drama brimming with jazz age decadence and sinister erotic undertones. Paul Schrader’s latest is Master Gardener in which a meticulous horticulturist is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager. However, his past life catches up with him with the arrival of an apprentice. Starring Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver, the film poses provocative questions around forgiveness and rebirth.