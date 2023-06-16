The Laureate is among the New Park films in Chichester

In The Laureate, poet Robert Graves and his wife allow a stranger to live with them in their idyllic cottage. Laura Riding is the charismatic American writer who comes to live with them in a scandalous menage. This is a beguiling period drama brimming with jazz age decadence and sinister erotic undertones. Paul Schrader’s latest is Master Gardener in which a meticulous horticulturist is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager. However, his past life catches up with him with the arrival of an apprentice. Starring Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver, the film poses provocative questions around forgiveness and rebirth.
The inimitable Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is screened as part of Pride Month. The colourful bus named Priscilla is home to three drag performers traveling across the Australian deserts for enthusiastic crowds and homophobic locals. . Our Wes Anderson season begins with the hilarious comic fable Rushmore. When a beautiful first-grade teacher arrives at a prep school, she soon attracts the attention of an ambitious teenager named Max, who quickly falls in love with her. Rushmore is an almost indefinable genre of its own. A comedy with a menacing edge? An ironic romance? Hard to call.
Richard Warburton