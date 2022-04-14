The Little Prince is the Easter treat on the Shoreham stage

The Little Prince

Sam said: “Come with us on a magical journey with the Little Prince as he tells of his love for a rose, of his friendship with a fox and learns that what is most important in life can only be seen with the heart.”

A musical adaptation of the children’s book written by the French pilot Antoine de Saint-Exupéry in the 1940s, The Little Prince is the latest collaboration by Sam Chittenden and Simon Scardanelli, the writers of the award-winning musical Clean!

“As well as being a charming story for children, The Little Prince also poignantly broaches themes of love and loss.

“This show is a perfect antidote to challenging times, and a wonderful reintroduction to live theatre.”

Book and lyrics by Sam Chittenden (Unquiet Slumbers, Sary, Underworlds, So You Say, Metamorphosis). Music by Simon Scardanelli (prolific singer-songwriter/composer and member of 80s band Big Bam Boo).

Different Theatre won the Outstanding Theatre Award at Brighton Fringe in 2021 for their feminist musical Clean!. In 2019 their show Sary was nominated for an Infallibles award at Edinburgh Fringe, Clean won Best New Play at Brighton Fringe and their one-woman adaptation of Kafka’s Metamorphosis was selected for the International Fringe Encore series at SoHo Theatre New York.

The Little Prince will be live at The Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham on April 16 at 2pm (120 mins including interval) with tickets priced at £12 and £10 plus fees.

