The Magical Music of Harry Potter comes to Hastings

“The Harry Potter films are some of the most successful in the history of cinema. The award-winning film music is now touring the world as a unique concert evening for the first time. Original actors, star soloists, a choir and symphony orchestra will bring the magical music of Harry Potter to life. Visitors will experience the most significant musical moments of Harry Potter. The programme includes the film sound tracks of four-time Oscar winner John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicolas Hooper and Oscar winner Alexander Desplat as well as the best of the music from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which has received many awards in London and New York, becoming one of the most celebrated theatrical shows in the world.