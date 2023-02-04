The Mela Quartet perform for the West Sussex Guitar Club

The Mela Quartet are the latest guests for the West Sussex Guitar Club.

Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “The West Sussex Guitar Club has had the privilege of being host to many inspiring and talented guitar quartets over its 30 years, each weaving their own musical identity.

“The Mela Quartet is one of the latest to emerge with an ethos to perform music from all periods, genres and nationalities to a wider audience.

"Formed in 2015 as graduates from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and the Royal Academy of Music, they quickly became International Guitar Festival young artists in 2015-2016.

"Their latest album Pluck, Hammer and Strum encapsulates all of the many ways a guitar can be played. Listen to Carmen Fantasy and you are at the Royal Opera House whilst Brubeck Medley exudes the atmosphere of Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

“They takes their name from the Sanskrit word for Festival, and their eclectic repertoire and energetic performance certainly lives up to this description.

"The concert will take place on Friday, February 10 at 7.30pm (not Saturday as is customary) at the Regis School of Music, 46, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER.”