The Mid Sussex Music & Ale Festival offers Bank Holiday weekend entertainment

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitney Rose

Brighthelmstone presents the very best in Americana and Roots from around the world. It was founded in Brighton by James and Amy Walker in 2011.

Spokesman James said: “Brighthelmstone Promotions is celebrating ten years of its first Americana Festival Palmfest at The Palmeira in Hove. Acts at the first festival included Bap Kennedy as well as Peter Bruntnell and The Dreaming Spires.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Both these acts feature at this year’s Mid Sussex & Ale Festival at Mid Sussex Music Hall.

Most Popular

“This is the third festival at Brighthelmstone’s new home Mid Sussex Music Hall. It would have been our fifth if the global pandemic hadn’t changed our plans. The music takes place in a 220-capacity hall and the ale is served in a tent at the side of the venue.”

The festival runs on August 26, 27 and 28.

“The focus on this festival is to support UK Americana with some very special acts from the USA. Weekend tickets start at only £49 and day tickets range from £13 to £27. Sunday is a Music Venue Trust Revive Live day and you can get a buy-one-get-one-free ticket if a National Lottery ticket is shown on the door.”

The line-up on Friday, August 26 (doors 5.30pm) is:

Andrew Combs (USA). Signed to i nternationally renowned label Loose Music, showcasing new album Sundays.

Whitney Rose (USA). An award winning critically acclaimed vocalist and songwriter whose music bends genres and transcends international boundaries. Since 2016 Rose has performed more 600 shows and gained international recognition for her music and live performances.

Ags Connolly. Promised as one of the finest country voices in the UK.

Native Harrow. A duo originally from the USA and now based in Sussex.

Simon Stanley Ward. Witty and upbeat.

Saturday, August 27 (doors 11.30am):

Robert Vincent Band. A multi-award winning Americana a rtist who headlined the Bob Harris show on BBC 2 a couple of years ago.

Diana Jones (USA). New York based folk singer, who has been nominated for international f olk awards. With her new release, Song To A Refugee, Diana Jones brings her signature brand of storytelling to the worldwide refugee crisis.

Our Man in The Field. London-based actor/singer-songwriter Alexander Ellis.

The Delta Bell. Their first live performance in over four years.

Sunday, August 28 (doors midday).

Peter Bruntnell. Played at the very first Brighthelmstone show and comes promised as “one of the UK's finest songwriters.”

The Dreaming Spires. Celebrating ten years of the Brothers In Brooklyn debut.

Dan Russell. Hassocks resident Dan showcases his latest album The South Rising with a full band. His latest release has led to a nomination for artist of the year at UK Country Radio.

Anya Louise. Sussex-based Anya writes highly poignant original songs.

Si Genaro. A talented multi-instrumentalist who has a unique voice.

Fat Country Ted. Raucous fun.