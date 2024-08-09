The music of George Harrison Live! Performed by the All Things Must Pass duo

It is now more than half a century since the release of ex-Beatle George Harrison's magnum opus, the triple album "All Things Must Pass". Released in November 1970, it was his first solo work following the break up of The Beatles in April of that year.

To celebrate this enduring treasure of 20th century music, front man Alex Eberhard and guitarist Bernd Rest of the now legendary "All Things Must Pass Orchestra" will be performing a programme of George's work with special focus on this era-defining album at the Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday, 7 September at 7.30pm. Their show will include a fascinating selection of songs mainly drawn from "All Things Must Pass", including "If Not For You", "Isn't It A Pity", and of course the anthemic "My Sweet Lord", George's first international number one single which he wrote in praise of the Hindu god Krishna. The show will also feature other material from his incredibly diverse musical output, such as those celebrated masterpieces "Something", "Here Comes The Sun" and "All Those Years Ago". The two musicians have carefully arranged the material as a special, intimate and pared-down duo set, retaining the essence of each song in versions for two guitars and two vocals. Musical gems from four decades of sublime songwriting - all hand-picked and performed with love and attention to detail by George Harrison specialist Alex Eberhard and guitarist Bernd Rest.