The Ocelots play Grayshott Folk Club

The band are twin brothers Brandon and Ashley Watson who grew up in Ireland but currently live in Leipzig .
Club spokesman Des O’Byrne said: “They are really starting to make waves and are destined for bigger things. Their visit to Grayshott is part of a nationwide UK tour and for some of those dates they will be supporting the Chapin Sisters but at Grayshott, the focus is very much on The Ocelots.
"They have already toured the Czech Republic and Germany this year and were specially invited to take part remotely in the Folk International Alliance showcase event in Kansas City to show off their talents to an international music business audience.
" The twins have crafted their song writing and musical experience together to produce a forceful blend of rich sibling harmonies and bare raw acoustic folk. Their music perfectly embodies the breezy effortlessness of early Bob Dylan and their harmonies bring to mind Simon & Garfunkel and The Everly Brothers. They've had over 1.6 million listens on Spotify. The Ocelots' live set combines all that is great about folk music, so come and be charmed by this charismatic duo. The brothers are known for their ability to capture an audience, with melody and variety meeting their charm and wit on stage. They showcase their music through random pop up videos online where they get to perform under bridges and outside city halls.” Tickets £15 from Des O'Byrne on 01428 607096.