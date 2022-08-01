The Ocelots play Grayshott Folk Club

The Ocelots

The band are twin brothers Brandon and Ashley Watson who grew up in Ireland but currently live in Leipzig .

Club spokesman Des O’Byrne said: “They are really starting to make waves and are destined for bigger things. Their visit to Grayshott is part of a nationwide UK tour and for some of those dates they will be supporting the Chapin Sisters but at Grayshott, the focus is very much on The Ocelots.

"They have already toured the Czech Republic and Germany this year and were specially invited to take part remotely in the Folk International Alliance showcase event in Kansas City to show off their talents to an international music business audience.