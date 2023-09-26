The Pete Letanka trio return to Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, October 6 playing a blend of standards and originals with a new line-up: Pete Letanka, piano; Sam Burgess, bass; and Chris Higginbottom, drums.

Pete Letanka plays Steyning (contributed pic)

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Pete Letanka is a jazz pianist, composer, educator and presenter who enjoys performing with numerous ensembles, but especially with his own trio who perform regularly in a wide range of venues including Ronnie Scott’s, the Purcell Room and the Queen Elizabeth Hall. He is signed to the award-winning record label Zephyr Records who released his debut album Afrostocracy.

“Sam Burgess is an in-demand musician who has been in the Ronnie Scott's House Band for 13 years, and Chris Higginbottom's inventive drumming has made him popular at both domestic and international jazz festivals.

“Pete Letanka's love of the great Oscar Peterson and his South African heritage runs deep in his music and he was a Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano Competition winner, winning a scholarship to study under Mark Polishook at the University of Maine, USA. He graduated in 1997 with a first-class BA (hons) after which he formed the Pete Letanka Trio; they soon took the London jazz scene by storm. Since then he has been involved with the Children's Music Workshop and has led projects for the Royal Opera House and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

"Previous visits to Steyning Jazz Club by this outstanding pianist and trio have left blissful memories in their wake.

“Our printed programme booklets detailing bands until December 2023 are available at this concert which are also listed on the Steyning Jazz Club website.”

Admission charges are £15 for non-members, £10 for members.

The bar is provided by Keith’s Bar serving local draft ales, wines, soft drinks and snacks.

The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ.